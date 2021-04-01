Utah mobile driver licenses coming soon

Mobile driver licenses are almost here.

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division is taking the first steps toward moving Utah’s driver licenses onto individuals’ phones with the initiation of a mobile driver license, the Utah Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

“In addition to the convenience aspect of adding the primary form of identification to Utahns’ mobile phones, the primary benefit of a mobile driver’s license will offer Utahns is enhanced privacy by minimizing the amount of personal data they share, in contrast to what they share when handing over a physical card,” said UHP public information officer, Nick Street.

The mobile driver licenses will be a secure, contactless digital form of identification that gives citizens control of the personal information they share with businesses as well.

Utah’s mobile drivers license will be the first in the nation to incorporate the industry standards established for privacy, security, interoperability, and authenticity, according to Street.

A pilot program, or a trial run, is currently ready to begin with 100 selected participants and will expand to 10,000 participants later in the year.

“The pilot program aims to establish acceptance of the mobile driver’s license by Utahns through use in real-world scenarios such as banking, traveling, traffic stops, and restaurant and liquor store transactions that require age verification,” Street said.

The new mobile licenses will be accessed through an app that users download to their mobile device.

Entities such as banks or grocery stores will utilize a reader that will request, receive, and verify the integrity and authenticity of the license by accessing the DLD’s information, according to Street.

“Our Driver License Division is committed to working with residents and stakeholders to implement a solution which provides the highest value to Utahns: one which is accepted anywhere, provides enhanced privacy, security and personal control,” said Jess Anderson, the Department of Public Safety’s commissioner. “Your privacy is of the utmost importance to us. The mobile driver’s license gives you control over your data. You choose what information to share when your identification is requested.”

After the pilot project is completed, the results will be shared with the state legislature and will determine whether or not to implement the mobile driver license statewide.

All Utahns will continue to have the option to receive a physical copy of their license or identification card.