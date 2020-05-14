Utah Motorsports Campus provides safe option for fun

At the beginning of the month, Utah Motorsports Campus began a gradual reopening of its facilities with new safety protocols in place.

So far, those protocols have been met with positive reactions from the public and UMC employees alike, making the Grantsville facility a safe option for those who are looking for an entertainment option after having spent the past two months at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to support Tooele County and Tooele Valley as one of the best places to be entertained, and at the moment, one of the few places to be entertained because we are open,” UMC Marketing Director Phil Wright said. “We have food and fun, so if people are itching to get out, they can take a short drive out to Sheep Lane.

“The feedback on social media is overwhelmingly positive,” Wright added, noting that many other karting facilities in Utah remain closed. “There’s a lot of people who are anxious to just do something again. Nobody likes being quarantined to their home. The fact that we’ve got 500 acres out here, we’re able to keep people distant and spread out and follow these protocols – people have been very excited to see that we’re open.”

As part of a nine-page plan submitted to the Tooele County Health Department, UMC is checking the temperatures of all patrons coming through the gates with non-contact thermometers. Anyone who records a temperature reading of 100 degrees or higher twice is denied admittance to the facility as a safety measure. In addition, increased sanitization measures are in place, including hourly top-to-bottom cleanings of the Kart Center and sanitizing of karts, motorcycles and protective equipment after each use, along with an increase in hand-sanitizing stations throughout the facility. All public-facing employees are required to wear protective face coverings and payment for all purchases can be made online or through touchless terminals.

“We submitted quite a comprehensive document (to the health department), and we are strictly following those guidelines,” UMC General Manager Dixon Hunt said. “It wasn’t a smoke-and-mirror show where we said, ‘watch this, let’s say we’re going to do this and then not.’ We are legitimately following that, because some business is better than none right now.”

Hunt said the health department has been helpful in helping UMC implement its plans, answering any questions it might have along the way. Reopening was crucial for the track, which lost $7,500 a day for each day it remained closed as it continued to pay its employees during the shutdown.

While events such as Wide Open Wednesdays, drifting exhibitions and the Utah Karting Championship are taking place, media and spectators are not allowed to attend. The Kart Center, with its Mini Moto Pitster mini-motorcycles, is open with 10-foot social distancing restrictions, and the Throttle Café is also open.

“We are open. We’re here. We want to welcome the public,” Hunt said. “We’re excited to be back in business as we can. We are following everything, making sure people are safe and clean and healthy.”

The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series event that was scheduled for late June has been canceled. Hunt said even if crowds were suddenly allowed to attend, there wouldn’t be enough time to market the event properly, and with many of LOORRS’ teams facing financial struggles during the pandemic, it is unknown how many would be able to compete.

Events such as the ARCA Menards Series race that was originally scheduled for later this month may still happen as a made-for-streaming-and-TV event. The Nitro World Games remain in the plans for the fall, though it is currently unknown whether fans will be able to attend the yet-unscheduled event.

“We’re not planning, unless something really drastic changes, to even promote or have any kind of large gathering at this venue any time in the near future,” Hunt said. “That’s not even on our horizon right now.

“What we’ve tried to do is get creative and look at all these events that would have been a spectator-based event. All of them have YouTube and Facebook and all these other streaming options, and if we create a spectator-less event and use this venue as a production studio and help them put on their event and film it, push it out to their followers, they can still get advertising dollars on their viewership. Their riders and drivers still get to compete so they get the purse money, and the sponsorships are happening.”