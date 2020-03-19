Utah Motorsports Campus suspends operations for 2 weeks due to virus

Racetrack to reassess situation in 14 days ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus will suspend operations for two weeks, effective immediately, to minimize the risk of the COVID-19 to guests and employees, a UMC official says.

“As an outdoor venue, we feel our risk is much lower than other venues, but out of an over-abundance of caution, we are following the guidelines put forth by national and local governmental agencies and suspending our operations for two weeks,” said Dixon Hunt, UMC senior vice president.

“The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary concern, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy,” he said. “We will reassess the situation in 14 days and proceed appropriately from that point.”

Cancelled events include WOW Karting, WinterX Round 6 and Round 1 of the UMC Karting Championship on March 20-21, Round 1 of the NASA Utah Region Championship on March 28-29, and Salt City Drift on April 4.

All guests who have prepaid for participation in UMC-operated events — WOW Karting, WinterX and UMC Kart Championship — over the next two weeks will have their registration fees refunded or credited.

“We would like to encourage everyone to follow all published guidelines and stay safe, and we would like to thank all the governmental officials and medical professionals who are working hard on our behalf,” Hunt said.

For event or ticket information, or for questions regarding UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.