Utah Motorsports Campus to extend coronavirus closure through April 30

Situation to be monitored closely, plan to be adjusted as needed ♦

In light of recent social-distancing directives from both the White House and the State of Utah as well as the public health order issued Tuesday by Tooele County, Utah Motorsports Campus has decided to extend its temporary closure through April 30 to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to our guests and employees.

“This is the time of year that we’re supposed to be kicking off our season, with lots of folks having fun with high-performance cars and motorcycles,” said Dixon Hunt, UMC Senior Vice President, “so it’s very disappointing to have to extend our closure. We’re all in this together, though, and safety is always our first priority.”

Hunt said they will be monitoring events very closely, and the moment UMC can reopen their gates to their racers and fans, they will do so.

UMC will be working with all its partners and customers to reschedule events that are affected by the extended closure.

“We would like to thank our parent company, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, for their ongoing and outstanding support, and also all of those people who are putting themselves in danger on a daily basis on our behalf,” said Hunt. “We encourage everyone to follow published guidelines and stay safe.”

For event or ticket information, or for questions regarding UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at www.UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.