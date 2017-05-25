Utah Motorsports Campus to host Cruzer Palooza Car Show

New car show includes parade laps on track and family fun ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus expects hundred of cars this weekend, but they won’t be racing on the track.

Instead, UMC is hosting Utah’s inaugural Cruzer Palooza Car Show on Saturday and Sunday.

“Our facility is 511 acres in size,” said UMC General Manager Willem Geyer, “and we are always looking for good ways to utilize all this space. Over the years, many people have suggested we do a car show, and so we are launching what we hope will be an annual tradition for Utah’s car enthusiasts.”

Along with classic cars, the Cruzer Palooza will include indoor and outdoor swap meets, a Burn-Out Contest presented by Discount Tire, Parade Laps during which fans can drive their street cars on the racetrack behind a pace car, a Kid Zone, live music, food trucks and numerous vendors. In addition, the UMC Kart Track will be open all day for kart rentals.

Tickets are priced at $5 per day for adults, with kids 12 and under admitted free of charge. RV parking is available as well. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days of the car show and the show will run all day.

The Fast Track Café will be open for lunch both days and the Rodizio Grill will be open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights as well as Sunday brunch.

UMC will also host the Utah Supermoto Championship Round I on May 28. The Supermoto Championship involves dirt bikes racing on slicks, on asphalt and dirt. New racers, track day goers, and spectators are welcome.

UMC is located at 512 S. Sheep Lane in Grantsville.