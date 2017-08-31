Utah Motorsports Campus to host motorcycle grand prix

Vintage and contemporary road racing motorcycles and sidecars will be featured at racetrack all weekend long ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus will be transformed into a rolling museum of motorcycle racing history this weekend as the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association returns for the 12th annual Bonneville Vintage Grand Prix.

Two-day event attracts vintage and historic road racing motorcycles from the 1930s to the 1980s, and is the longest-running annual event at UMC.

The weekend schedule includes racing on both Saturday and Sunday, all on the 2.2-mile East Course. Following morning practice sessions, racing will start at noon on both days, with 11 races scheduled each day.

Included in the event will be the popular Le Mans-start “Battle of the CB160s” race. To start this race, the racers must run across the track to a “bike holder,” bump-start their motorcycle then battle for the lead.

Also included will be two rounds of vintage and modern sidecar racing with the Sidecar Racers Association West, making its second appearance of the year at UMC.

On UMC’s West Course, the Utah Sport Bike Association will hold Round 5 of its six-round 2017 Masters of the Mountains championship. The event features the best amateur motorcycle road racers from throughout the Intermountain West competing in 26 different classes.

Off the track, Saturday’s Motorcycle Classics Vintage Motorcycle Show will feature an unusual collection of vintage bikes, with Norton being honored as the featured marque. On Sunday, Suicide Lane Cycles will host a Custom Bike Show. Motorcycle-riding spectators will be allowed to ride the track during lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday for $10/day, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, a facility that provides free housing to cancer patients (and their caregivers) from all over the Intermountain West. In addition, the UMC Kart Track will be open for kart and racing simulator rentals throughout the weekend.

Tickets are priced at $15/day or $25/weekend for adults, with kids 12 and under admitted free. All patrons will receive free parking, and there will be a free gear check provided for motorcyclists courtesy of the Christian Motorcycle Association.

For more information about the Bonneville Vintage Grand Prix, visit its website at www.BonnevilleVintageGP.com. For more information about the USBA Masters of the Mountains series, visit www.UtahSBA.com. For more information on the Sidecar Racers Association West, visit www.FormulaSidecars.com.

For facility and event information about UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at www.UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.