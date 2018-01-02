Utah Music Teachers Assoc. honors local Tooele Chapter

The Tooele Chapter of the Utah Music Teachers Association continues to develop award-winning piano students. Both its students and teachers are getting recognized state- and region-wide.

“We are a small chapter, but we are very enthusiastic,” said chapter president Jenean Christensen. “When students are honored each year at the state level, Tooele County is usually well represented. We have had quite a few students through the years win or place in the very competitive composition competition.”

Piano students from the local chapter have earned many awards in recent years, including Future Artists in Music honors and Achievement in Music testing awards.

Some of the recent winners include Peter Kurtz, who placed third in the state composition competition. He is completing the final level of Achievement in Music, and is Grantsville High School’s instrumental sterling scholar.

Joseph Trapp finished in third place in state composition completion in 2017 and first place in 2016. Jade Trapp finished in first place in her division at the Salt Lake Piano Competition in May.

Christian Hartman won three competitions at the Salt Lake Piano Competition. He finished in first place in his first state competition.

Sophie Hartman has been playing piano for four years, and has won honors at the Salt Lake Piano Competition.

Last month, the Tooele Chapter was selected out of 20 chapters in the state to represent Utah in competition with other music teacher associations in the Southwest Division of the Music Teachers National Association.

The Southwest Division includes the states of Utah, Hawaii, California, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.

If the Tooele Chapter prevails in the Southwest Division it would be a candidate for National local association of the year.

Current active teachers in the Tooele Chapter include Christensen, Starla Sheffield, Valerie Evensen, Valori Layton, Christina Ashby and Dr. Michael Green.

“Katrina Young is a flute teacher in Stansbury who does great things with flute competitions,” Christensen said.

UMTA President Cheryl Rytting said the Tooele Chapter of the UTMA is an inspiration to all the other chapters in the state.

“Over the years, teachers in the Tooele Chapter have continued on in their valiant efforts to strengthen their local association despite a small number of members,” Rytting said. “They have raised awareness of their presence in the community and have actively recruited teachers through open houses, personal invitations and networking. They are optimistic and enthusiastic as they work to increase membership.”

In her nomination letter to Southwest Division judges, Rytting wrote that the Tooele Chapter implements a strong AIM (Advancement in Music) program that has been successful for many years.

“Not only do they provide excellent chapter meetings with interesting presentations, but they organize regular chapter recitals and ensemble and concerto concerts,” she wrote. “Teachers perform in all events as well as the students. Each teacher benefits from association with other teachers and their students benefit from the activities provided.

“The teachers in this chapter use creativity and ingenuity as they plan activities,” she added. “Just before school started last year, a preschool activity was held in the park, where students played music theory games. A silent movie was also accompanied by students. An ensemble concert with a theme was a lot of fun for students as they attended in costume. Service projects were scheduled in nursing homes.

“The teachers of the Tooele Chapter are a tribute to the power and influence of a handful of dedicated teachers,”Rytting concluded. “They have made their town a better place and enriched the lives of hundreds of students over the years. That’s what Music Teachers National Association is all about.”