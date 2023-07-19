Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band to perform at Fridays on Vine in Tooele

Kicking off the weekend in Tooele City, the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band will perform during the Fridays on Vine Concert series. Performances will come from the group’s main concert band, and several small groups within the band, including a rock band, a quintet, and a show band.

The performance will take place on July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street.

Prior to and during the concert, a shaved ice truck and Mama’s Toasted Cheeser food truck will be at the park. Those interested in attending the concert should bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

The National Guard Army Band has been in existence since 1924.

“Early on, the band performed the duties of normal military bands during that time, which included entertaining the troops as they were training, heading off for combat, or in combat situations,” Warrant Officer Spencer Frohm, commander of the band said.

As army bands evolved, the National Guard Army Band evolved along with them.

“We’ve gone through several different innervations of what an army band does and what it looks like,” Frohm said. “Our current model includes 40 members and many different groups that function within the membership.”

Altogether, the group’s large concert band performs traditional patriotic songs and marches seated and wearing their uniforms. Smaller groups within the band include a jazz band consisting of 20 individuals that plays for dance events, and a ceremonial group consisting of 15 to 30 members used for official ceremonies and parades.

The band also consists of even smaller groups including a rock band called “Article 15” whose name comes from a disciplinary action within the military,

“The rock band, being a more rebellious group, took it upon themselves to have a likeminded name,” Frohm said. “They are good guys. They just like to have fun.”

Other smaller groups include a brass quintet called “Horn Supremacy”, consisting of a tuba, French horn, trombone, a percussionist and two trumpets; and a show band with vocalists consisting of bass, keyboard, drums, a trumpet, and a saxophone.

The show band doesn’t have an official name yet, because it is still new.

“The show band is an entertaining group to watch and they are off to a good start,” Frohm said.

Each member of the band is in the military. They are required to stay in peak physical health and keep up on their shooting skills, even though most of their time is spent working with the band.

“If called upon and needed to do something that’s a little bit more in the vein of combat or force protection, we are capable of doing it,” Frohm said.

Each member has been assigned specific jobs to keep band operations running smoothly. Two members work full time for the band filing paperwork and signing the band up for gigs.

“Everyone carries an additional load aside from being just a military musician,” Frohm said.

Recently, the band arrived back home from a two-week mission to Morocco.

“We were there to collaborate with the Royal Morocco Air Force Band, and also highlight the 20-year partnership between Utah and Morocco,” Frohm explained. “We supported a large-scale military exercise. We had lots of interesting experiences. One of the special treats we brought back with us is some traditional Moroccan music that people haven’t heard.”

The band has played around 10 times during the Fridays on Vine concert series.

“We enjoy the Fridays on Vine venue,” Frohm said. “It’s always a really good hometown feeling playing there, and we always have a really solid crowd and a good turnout. They are so receptive and it fuels us to want to bring a good show.”

Frohm and members of the band want to encourage residents to attend their performance Friday evening.

“They are in for a special treat this year,” he said.

Those who are interested in joining the band or the military can talk to a member of the band at the concert, Frohm said.

“The military is open for business,” he said. “We are always looking for new, willing people to come and serve.”