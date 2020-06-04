Utah National Guard deploys to D.C.

Utah sends 200 soldiers to protect nation’s capital city ♦

The Utah National Guard is in Washington, D.C.

Utah National Guard sent approximately 200 soldiers, activated at the request of the president, to support civilian authorities in Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest on June 1, 2020.

Utah National Guard soldiers traveled to our nation’s capital to assist civilian authorities around the D.C. metro area to preserve life, protect property, and restore peace.

“As a service member and fellow American, it has been heartbreaking to witness the pain and frustration of our communities across this nation,” said Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard. “This mission to support civil authorities in our nation’s capital is one of our toughest missions, but one that we are trained and ready to do. The Utah National Guard is committed to support our nation to preserve life, protect property, and to restore peace during these unprecedented times.”

Utah Soldiers were already postured for a deployment and were able to be reassigned to rapidly respond to the president’s request for support. The soldiers were flown on military KC-135R aircraft from the Utah Air National Guard at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City to Joint Base Andrews, Washington, D.C.

The Utah National Guard stands ready to support the president in dealing with any crisis with a wide array of unique capabilities and are trained to respond to various types of emergencies.

The Utah National Guard has nearly 7,500 soldiers and airmen who remain ready to support our state and nation during this time of need.