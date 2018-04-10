Utah opera visits Tooele County schools

Public invited to concert Thursday night at Tooele High School ♦

Utah Opera Resident Artists began presentations in Tooele County School District last Friday at Old Mill Elementary School in Stansbury Park and will close out workshops this Friday with two presentations in Dugway.

Performances also are scheduled for Ibapah Elementary School on Tuesday, Vernon Elementary School on Wednesday, and a performance at Tooele High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. The public is invited.

During the tour, Utah Opera Resident Artists will offer age-appropriate performances of the lively and colorful “Who wants to be an Opera Star?” in elementary schools, as well as “Opera 101” and “Opera Up Close” for older students.

The artists include four singers and a pianist.

In the group are soprano Abigail Rethwisch, mezzo-soprano Melanie Ashkar, tenor Christopher Oglesby, bass-baritone Jesus Vincente Murillo and pianist Robert Bosworth.

Old Mill Elementary Principal Shanz Leonelli said 500 students watched the opera stars last Friday.

“They learned about rhythm and opera terminology and the difference between sopranos, mezzo sopranos, baritones, tenors and basses,” Leonelli said. “They did a good job; the students were engaged.”

Utah Opera spokeswoman Paula Fowler said Thursday’s event at Tooele High is a collaboration with the Tooele City Arts Council.

“The concert will last for 75 minutes,” Fowler said. “The first half features an updated Western version of Donizettie’s famous ‘The Elixir of Love.’ The opera presents a sassy cowgirl Adian, who can’t seem to get shy ranch hand Nemorian to declare his love for her. A magic love potion gives him courage.”

After a brief intermission, the artists will offer a second half composed of a tribute to the music of Leonard Bernstein, in celebration of the centenary of his birth. Selections will include musical numbers from “Candide,” “West Side Story” and “Trouble in Tahiti.” Tickets are $5 for individuals and $10 for families and can be purchased at the door.

Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine Street.