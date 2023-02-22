Utah Senate and House announce tax relief proposals

Sales on food to be dropped in exchange for lifting restriction on income tax ♦

The leadership of the Utah Legislature has unveiled their plan to reduce the state tax burden on Utah’s citizens.

“2023 will be the year of the tax cut again,” said Senate President Stuart Adams. “For the third year in a row, we will return money to the hard-working Utahns who earned it. We will continue to promote long-term investments that help families, individuals and businesses succeed. We will also fund education at record levels and address pressing issues facing our state, including Utah’s water crisis. The foresight of years past has enabled our economy to be the envy of the nation, and we are committed to having the same foresight that has and will continue to produce a strong and stable economy.”

Over the past two years, the Utah Legislature has reduced taxes by nearly $300 million. To continue Utah’s commitment to reducing taxes and cultivating a family and business-friendly environment, the Senate and House majority caucuses have proposed an additional $400 million in tax relief for Utahns, according to caucus leaders.

The tax cut proposal, in the form of House Bill 54, will reduce the state income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.65%. It will also expand the current social security tax credit eligibility to individuals earning up to $75,000 per year.

In addition, HB 54 will provide a tax benefit for pregnant women by allowing a double dependent exemption for children in the year of their birth and increase the earned income tax credit from 15% to 20% of the federal credit.

By lowering Utah’s income tax to 4.65%, an average family of four making $80,000 a year will see a $208 reduction in tax liability. Low-income households will see about a 22% tax cut. Middle-income households will see about a 6% tax cut and high-income households will see about a 4% tax cut, according to legislative leaders.

“We firmly believe money is best used when left in the pockets of our citizens and we’ve clearly demonstrated that the past few years,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “The Legislature is constantly looking at ways to reduce taxes while being fiscally responsible and good stewards of our resources. The best way we can ensure Utahns can continue calling Utah home is by passing family and business-friendly policies, including reducing taxes. I am thrilled that we once again are considering historic tax relief and know Utahns will benefit for years to come.”

H.B. 54 was scheduled to be heard in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Feb. 21.

The state Legislature is also working on a deal to remove the sales tax from food.

In tandem legislation, House Bill 101 will remove the sales tax from food, if voters approve a constitutional amendment to remove the constitutional earmark for spending income tax as found in Senate Joint Resolution 10.

“Utah is the only state in the nation that has these types of budget constraints,” said Rep. Mike Schultz. “We can’t remove the sales tax on food and continue to efficiently balance the state budget. I’m excited to give citizens the opportunity to make the final decision at the ballot box next November.”

If the Legislature passes H.B. 101 and voters approve the change during the 2024 general election, eliminating the state sales tax on food would result in a $200 million total tax reduction.

“The way our budget is structured, income tax is used only to fund higher and public education, children and people with disabilities,” said Sen. Ann Millner. “Education has and will continue to be a priority in our state. Over the last few years, we have made historic investments in education, showing our commitment to Utah students and the education community. Under the current budget structure, sales tax on food helps to fund all state needs, including Medicaid, homeless programs, public safety, courts, parks, etc. To continue funding these needed programs without the sales tax on food, we will need to restructure the budget.”