Utah Senate decides not to mess with Halloween

The Utah State Senate defeated an effort to encourage Utah residents to celebrate Halloween on the last Friday of October every year.

With a 9-16 vote, with four senators absent, the Utah State Senate voted on Feb. 10 to defeat Senate Concurrent Resolution 5.

SCR 5, sponsored by Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, was a non-binding resolution that, if passed, would have stated that the intent of the state Legislature and Governor of Utah “encourages all Utah communities to recognize the last Friday in October as the date for costuming and trick-or-treating in the state of Utah.”

Cullimore said the resolution was not legally binding and was not an attempt to change the day of Halloween.

“This doesn’t change the day of Halloween,” Cullimore said. “It encourages the celebration of Halloween on the last Friday.”

Friday is the ideal day of the week for Halloween, according to Cullimore.

Celebrating Halloween allows school children to dress up on Friday and have their school, parties and parades and then go home and go Trick-or-Treating, he said.

Cullimore also said a Friday of celebration was a better day for businesses that could hold Halloween parties on Friday at the end of the week.

“Friday is perfect,” he said. “They can have their parties and then everybody goes home.”

This year, with Halloween on Monday, Cullimore said his school decided to celebrate Halloween on Friday. But then children still dressed up and went Trick or Treating on Monday and disrupted school on Tuesday.

Both teachers and parents have approached Cullimore about doing something about when Halloween is celebrated, he said.

Royann Gregerson, a school teacher, backed up Cullimore’s claims during a hearing on HCR 5 at a meeting of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee.

“I wanted to do this for years,” said Gregerson. “The day after Halloween at school is so disruptive. Friday is perfect. Schools can hold their parties and the students go home.”

The Senate committee voted 5-0 to give SCR 5 a favorable recommendation.

On the Senate floor, SCR 5 was not received as favorably.

“Halloween can take care of itself … the community can figure it out … we can protect it by keeping our grubby mitts off of it,” said Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan.

Sen. Karen Kwan, D-Salt Lake, appeared to agree with Fillmore.

“If we do this, our communities will still do what they do,” she said. “Let’s let our schools and communities do what they do.”

The resolution failed with a 9-16 vote, with four senators absent.

A concurrent resolution must be passed by the House and Senate and signed by the governor. They are used to express the position of the state on a specific matter.