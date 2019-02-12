Utah Tree creator honored by lawmakers

Momen pledges $2.5M for visitors center at sculpture ♦

Tooele County took center stage at the Utah House of Representatives on Thursday because of a unique sculpture that sits off of Interstate 80 on the way to Wendover.

The Utah House presented a citation to Karl Momen, the creator and donator of the 87-foot tall “Metaphor: The Tree of Utah” that stands at mile marker 27 on I-80 in Tooele County.

“We should recognize the generosity of Karl Momen,” said Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville. “He is a world-renowned artist and architect that has given his own time and funding for this project. Once people learn about the symbolism of the tree, they develop a deep appreciation for what he has done for the county.”

Inspired by the West Desert landscape while driving on I-80 during a hot August day in 1981, Momen designed and built the Tree of Utah on the flat landscape between the salt and the sky.

The sculpture was dedicated in 1986 after four years of work.

“Momen’s Tree of Life rises as a tree blossoming in the desert, rising heavenward from its barren surroundings,” reads the House citation.

The Tree was conceived as a salutation to “the God above the universe,” referred to in the quotation from Shiller’s “Ode to Joy,” which is inscribed on a plaque at the base of the sculpture.

The Tree is also a Bauhaus-styled metaphor for the Tree of Life, with its blossoming fruit held heavenward and the piece-mold segments at its base, which were used to cast the spheres, representing the shells of the celestial fruit, according to Herman du Toit, executive director of the Tree of Utah Momen Foundation.

Momen has designed, and is now ready to donate $2.5 million in donated funds through the foundation to build a visitors center at the sculpture site.

This visitors center will serve the over 2.2 million travelers who travel past the sculpture each year, providing the opportunity to learn about the profound spiritual and aesthetic significance of the Tree of Utah as well as the history, ecology, and future of the Bonneville Salt Flats, according to du Toit.

The Tree has also accrued significant acclaim over the past three decades from arts agencies and museums in Europe, the Far East, and Australia. There have been hundreds of articles and video productions in overseas media that have featured the Tree — spurring cultural tourists to visit The Tree, according to the du Toit.

“This is fabulous,” said Melissa Austin Von Brughan, on a comment on the foundation’s Facebook page. “I wondered about the sculpture when we drove past, having a visitors centre with info is perfect! I had no idea of the symbolism and meaning of it. Quite something. Bravo to all involved.”

Nelson praised Momen and his generosity to the state and Tooele County.

“This is a significant contribution,” Nelson said. “The visitors center will help people learn and be educated not only about The Tree, but also about the Salt Flats. It may have economic value to Tooele County.”