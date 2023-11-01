The Department of Workforce Services hosts free online event for job seekers ♦

The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair, Thursday, Nov. 2. Nearly 50 Utah employers will participate in the free online event. Employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide.

“Whether you’re looking to upscale your career or for seasonal holiday employment, the virtual job fair is an easy way to connect with multiple employers in one place,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “Come with an updated resume and professional photo to upload to your profile. It’s free to register and you’ll find many employers in a variety of industries ready to talk with you.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in health care, government, construction, transportation, mining, banking and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will enter the fair where they will see rows of employer booths. By clicking on an employer’s booth they can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should sign up in advance at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to ‘my Job Search.’ Once signed in, the link to sign-up is located at the top of the user’s dashboard. On the day of the event, come back to the same spot to find the link to register and join the virtual job fair. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 40,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employment counselors are available for one-on-one coaching and can help with resume writing and mock interviews. Employers who want to participate in the virtual job fair should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/workforce.