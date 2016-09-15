Utility services back on for fire victims

Local utility companies have begun to reconnect service for homeowners affected by the July 19 fire in a west Tooele City neighborhood.

Ten homes were destroyed and 17 others were damaged when a grass fire spread to structures on Van Dyke and American ways eight weeks ago. Service was momentarily interrupted from Rocky Mountain Power, Questar and CenturyLink, according to officials from each company.

At the same time, Tooele City temporarily suspended the utility accounts for all homes deemed as losses, Kacie Milne-Jones told affected homeowners in a July 25 meeting at City Hall.

Rocky Mountain Power servicemen shut down the electricity as a precaution while fire crews battled the blaze, but restored it to all homes by 6:18 a.m. on July 20, said Paul Murphy, RMP public relations representative.

Since then, the company has replaced damaged wires and a transformer that blew during the fire. In August, it reconnected three customers and one more so far this month, Murphy said.

RMP still needs to replace approximately 500 feet of underground primary conductor, but it has bypassed the conductor for now and is able to reconnect all other customers who call in, he added.

The electricity company paid for all the necessary repair costs, Murphy said.

“We cover the cost unless somebody else is liable,” he said.

In the same time frame, one Questar customer has asked to reconnect their natural gas, said Jeff Hansen, operations manager for the Tooele area.

Questar customers may have to pay to reconnect their service, but Hansen said the company would work with each person on a case-by-case basis.

“It just depends on what they need,” he said.

On the day of the July 19 fire, several underground cables owned by CenturyLink melted from the heat. But the company was able to repair the damage and restore services to all of its customers within 24 hours of the incident, said Michelle Jackson, CenturyLink public affairs and marketing manager for Utah.

“No additional cost [was] passed onto those impacted by the fire,” she said.

Repeated attempts to contact Tooele City about the status of its utilities remained unanswered as of press time today.

But Bill Fuwell, who recently finished rebuilding his home on Van Dyke Way, said he’s been reconnected to every utility except natural gas.

“I’ve got water and power, but I don’t have natural gas yet; that’s what I’m waitin’ on,” Fuwell said. “As soon as they [Questar servicemen] get here and reset the meter, I’ll be set to move in.”

Fuwell added he has not had to pay any reconnection fees so far and he’s been told he won’t have to.

Nine local agencies and more than 80 firefighters responded to the July 19 fire, which started in a grass field around 10:45 p.m. and burned through the night. The blaze was pushed by 20-30 mph winds toward homes on Van Dyke and American ways, as well as South Coleman Street and Concord Drive.

In terms of loss of structures, the blaze was the biggest fire in Tooele City’s known history, according to Jim Bolser, city director of community development and public works.

Tooele City Police Department and state fire officials continue to investigate the fire as arson.

Total costs of the blaze are still being determined.