Utility work on SR-138 and 112 start today

Midvalley currently on track for late fall opening ♦

Here comes the Utah Department of Transportation, again.

With repavement work on state Routes 112 and 138 finished, it’s now time for utility work.

Starting today, utility work is scheduled to begin and continue for the rest of the week on SR-112 and SR-138.

This work is scheduled to take place within the travel lanes and on the shoulder of the roads. Brief, intermittent lane closures with flagging operations may occur. Drivers should expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling in the area.

This work is expected to be completed later this week, according to UDOT.

And there will be more work going on SR-138 down by Sheep Lane.

Paving work on the Midvalley Highway this week means paving operations on SR-138 will start this week and continue potentially into next week.

During off-peak travel times, one-way flagging operations will be in place. Drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving through the area.

For drivers curious about Parachute Lane, once the Midvalley Highway is complete, drivers going to and from the Grantsville area will have a straight shot with no stops on the Midvalley Highway to and from Interstate 80.

Parachute Lane was built to provide access for those traveling from Grantsville to continue east beyond Midvalley Highway on the former SR-138 and for those to the east to access Midvalley Highway or to proceed west to Grantsville, according to UDOT.

When the project is complete there will be a stop sign or a turn lane for those using Parachute Lane to access SR-138 or the Midvalley Highway, which is state Route 179.

Work on the Midvalley Highway is currently on target for opening later this fall, according to UDOT.