UTV riders will be seen on local roads Saturday

Ride is to help show off county’s diverse multi-purpose trail system ♦

The Tooele County Trails Committee’s Fall “No Host” Series will put 100 UTVs on Tooele City’s Main Street on Saturday.

UTV riders from Tooele County will meet their counterparts from Salt Lake County on Saturday at the Kennecott Overlook, north of the summit of Middle Canyon, at 8:30 a.m.

The rumor is that the Salt Lake contingent, which will arrive at the overlook by driving up Butterfield Canyon, may include Gov. Gary Herbert and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, according to Jerry Hurst, Tooele County Trails Committee chairman.

After a short interpretive explanation of the Kennecott Copper Pit, the riders will proceed down Middle Canyon to Droubay Road, and then north to the Bates Canyon Trailhead east of Stansbury Park. From there they’ll head west to state Route 36 and south on SR-36 to Utah Avenue. At Utah Avenue the riders will turn west and continue to Deseret Peak Complex.

The UTV ride will have a police escort, according to Hurst.

Saturday’s UTV ride is the second in a four part series of trail rides designed to show off Tooele County’s trail system.

The two remaining trail activities will be held on Oct. 7 and 14, in Settlement Canyon.

Trails committee member Leland Roberts will lead both events.

Roberts has a hike on the Dark Trail in Settlement Canyon planned for Oct. 7. Meet at the Settlement Canyon tollbooth at 9 a.m.

Then on Oct. 14, Roberts will lead a mountain bike trek up to Second Flats, through the Yellow Gate and up to Ski Hill in Settlement Canyon. Riders can meet Roberts at the Settlement Canyon tollbooth at 9 a.m.

Roberts can be reached at 801-231-8962 for more information, Hurst said.

All series events are “no host” and no entry fee is charged. Participants are responsible for their own food, water and equipment. The Tooele County Trails Committee assumes no responsibility for participants.