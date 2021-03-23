Vaccination extended to all as of March 24

Governor announces vaccine for all 16 and over as of Wednesday ♦

Beginning this week, all individuals in Utah are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, during Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s monthly governor’s news conference, Cox announced that beginning Wednesday, any individual who is 16 or older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Originally, state health officials and the governor had anticipated that eligibility would open up for everyone by April 1.

Cox said that the eligibility date was moved up out of a desire to keep demand ahead of supply to ensure that all doses of vaccines were used, as well as to move forward with the state’s plan of providing equitable distribution to all Utahns.

“We’re also concerned about the equity piece — about hard to reach populations,” Cox said. “When we go into those places, we want to be able to vaccinate everyone. That’s the best way to do that.”

Starting Wednesday, March 24, any individual in Utah who is 16 years or older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have next week about 15% of our doses that are available and have not been scheduled out yet,” Cox said. “So, we do have doses available in many health districts.”

During the broadcast, Cox asked Utahns to be patient and recognize that it may still take a few weeks to get an appointment as vaccine supplies are limited.

He also called on Utahns to wait and be patient as providers adjust their systems and protocols to the new eligibility.

“Opening the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to everyone 16 and over on March 24 is exciting,” said Amy Bate, public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department. “We are prepared and know we are capable of delivering thousands of vaccines each week. This is how we get back to normal. Everyone who is able to should get vaccinated for COVID-19. If as many people as possible get vaccinated and we continue to follow health recommendations, we will win this fight against the virus.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,811 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tooele County, according to a report released daily by the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 208 hospitalizations and 39 deaths in the county.

On March 18. when the Tooele County Health Department released their weekly report, they reported that there had been 6,147 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 207 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths.

This means that since the health department released their last report, one individual living in the county has died from the virus.

In the State of Utah there have been 381,788 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15,293 hospitalizations, and 2,062 deaths, according to the report by the Utah Department of Health.

765,202 individuals living in the state have received at least one vaccination, according to the report.