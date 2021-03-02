Vaccinations at Dugway Proving Ground

COVID-19 vaccinations continue at Dugway Proving Ground, with around 400 doses expected to be given by March 5.

In mid-January, emergency responders at the base received the first dose of the vaccine.

Now, the base is beginning to vaccinate employees, civilians, and contractors who work or live on the base.

Col. Scott D. Gould, Commander of Dugway Proving Ground, received his first vaccine on March 1.

“I am getting the COVID-19 vaccine because I want to do my part in the fight against COVID-19,” Gould said. “It is the best way to protect my family and myself. It helps protect the Dugway Proving Ground workforce and community. Getting vaccinated is another weapon we can use to fight this pandemic to keep us safe and our mission moving forward. We are strongest when we fight this pandemic together.”

The COVID-19 vaccination has not been made mandatory for Dugway Proving Ground employees but it is encouraged, according to Becki Bryant, DPG public affairs officer.

“For those that defer or decline, the next person on the list will be provided the opportunity to receive the shot,” she said. “Persons who defer or decline may declare their desire to receive an immunization and be re-added to the list at any time.”

All employees working at Dugway are continuing to follow the COVID-19 mitigation measures that remain in place, including wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting the number of passengers inside vehicles, according to Bryant.