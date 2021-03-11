Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

March 11, 2021
Vaccines available to all residents by April 1

Governor Spencer Cox announced last week that the state will step up the COVID-19 vaccination schedule and open vaccine appointments to all Utah residents by April 1.

“Once it became clear that the Legislature planned to end the mask mandate immediately, and with a veto proof majority, our administration worked with them to push the date back to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Jennifer Napier-Pierce, Cox’s communications director. “It’s important to note that the mask mandate will continue after April 10 in schools and for large gatherings. Also, businesses can still require masks. And of course, every individual can choose to wear a mask. We anticipate opening up vaccine eligibility to every adult in the state on April 1 and will likely have 1.5 million first doses in the state by April 10.”

Currently healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, people ages 50 and older, K-12 teachers and school staff, and people ages 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions are eligible for the COVD-19 vaccine.

