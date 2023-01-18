Van crashes into Tooele building, one dead

Crash victim identified ♦

A mini van crashed into the Ensign Engineering building in Tooele City on Monday morning, Jan. 16, causing one death and injuring two others.

Tooele City police have identified the deceased person as 51-year-old Roseann Davis, from Tooele City. The identities of the oher people involved in the incident have not been released.

Around 11:23 a.m. on Jan. 16, a minivan headed northbound — but going the wrong way through southbound lanes — on Main Street in Tooele City drove over the curb at 169 N. Main Street. It then went through the front of the Ensign Engineering office, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The vehicle was stopped by a concrete wall. Davis, an employee at Ensign Engineering, was pinned under the van.

When officers arrived on scene, they removed the van from on top of Davis and attempted life saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful and she passed away at the scene.

A male employee was also injured by the vehicle. The employee and the driver of the van were taken to a local hospital, Bentley said.

It is unclear what made the driver of the van crash into the building. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Davis’ husband spoke to the Transcript Bulletin.

“I just want everyone to know how grateful I am for Ensign and the people she worked for for taking such good care of her and for the medics and the emergency responders on the scene,” he said. “I also want the family and the gentleman who was in the accident to know our love and prayers are with them and that we hope that they are healing as well. We are really grateful for the rock that she [my wife] was to all of us in our lives.”