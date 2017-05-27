Van, pickup truck collide on Main Street in Tooele

A white minivan and a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer were involved in an accident near the intersection of Main Street and 200 South in Tooele Saturday afternoon.

The pickup truck was heading northbound on Main Street around 3 p.m. when the collision with the minivan occurred, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. Tooele City police did not report whether the minivan was crossing Main Street or turning onto Main Street when the accident occurred.

The extent of injuries to the occupants of the vehicles was not released by police but one occupant was airlifted to a Salt Lake-area hospital by medical helicopter, Kalma said.

Main Street was fully reopened to traffic around 4:20 p.m., according to Tooele City police.

