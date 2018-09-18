Vandals hit THS football field with blue paint

The Stansbury High School students responsible for Friday’s vandalism at Tooele High School’s football field have cooperated with police and will face school consequences, according to Tooele County School District officials.

Students and faculty arriving at Tooele High School on Friday morning found a large blue ‘S’ painted on the football field and the field’s goalposts painted blue.

They also found “SHS” painted in blue at the top of the stairs leading to the football field and blue paint going down the stairs.

The spirit rock at the top of the ramp that leads to the football field — which is normally painted white with black lettering giving the years of Tooele High School’s state football championship — was also covered in blue paint, according to Sgt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele City Police Department.

By Friday afternoon most of the paint had either been washed off or covered with purple paint, prior to the evening’s football game with Stansbury High School.

“Last night the Tooele High School football field was vandalized with blue paint in what was likely a rivalry prank,” said Tooele County School District in a statement released Friday morning by Karen Crawford, communications specialist.

“Tooele High School and Stansbury High School will compete tonight in a regular season football game. We encourage healthy competition, but vandalism will not be tolerated. Police are currently investigating the crime,” the statement said.

By Friday afternoon the school district posted an update on the vandalism on its website announcing that school officials had found the perpetrators.

“Their parents have been notified and are supportive of the subsequent repercussions. None of the students involved were football players,” the school district said in the update.

Asked to elaborate on “school consequences” for the responsible students, Crawford said it was district policy not to release details of student discipline.

Stansbury High School administrators and student body officers posted an apology to Tooele High School on their Facebook page.

“As a school community, we want to send a clear message that we do not approve of, nor support, the defacing of Tooele High School property that took place last night. This type of behavior has no place in the relationship between schools and will not be tolerated. Tooele High School, we’re sorry,” said the Facebook post.

Tooele High School Principal Jeff Hamm praised the quick response of district staff and parent volunteers who helped restore the football field.

The Tooele City Police Department is in the process of completing its investigation of the vandalism, according to Sgt. Hansen.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” Hansen said. “We have some interviews to complete.”

The school district reported that the cost of the damage, including materials and labor, was $2,500.

State code defines graffiti as any form of unauthorized writing, spraying, affixing, etching, or inscribing on the property of another.

Criminal charges for graffiti depend on the dollar amount of the damage, according to Utah Criminal Code.

The level of the crime of graffiti depends on the cost of the damage. Damage of less than $300 is a class B misdemeanor. Damage from $300 to $999 is a class A misdemeanor. Damage from $1,000 to $4,999 is a 3rd degree felony. Damage over $5,000 is a 2nd degree felony.