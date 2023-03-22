Vehicle fire shuts down I-80 during rush hour

A vehicle fire shut down the outside lane of Interstate-80 during rush hour on March 17 around 5:30 p.m. nearly halting traffic.

A 2015 Land Rover Range Rover was traveling westbound on exit 99 heading into Lakepoint when an unknown mechanical issue caused their vehicle to start on fire, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

The driver of the vehicle was able to pull over and get out of the vehicle safely, but the vehicle burst into flames and was destroyed.

The Utah Highway Patrol along with North Tooele Fire District responded to the scene and closed the outside lane while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Along with firefighters, an ambulance and hazmat professionals were on scene as a precaution, according to Jon Smith, public information officer at the North Tooele Fire District.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes but the outside lane was closed for around an hour for cleanup.

The vehicle was a complete loss.