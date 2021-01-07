Vehicle rollover in Grantsville

‘Speed issue’ involved in cause ♦

Three people were transported to a hospital after a vehicle rollover that occurred near Grantsville on Jan. 7.

Three young men, aged 16, 17, and 19, were traveling on the Mormon Trail near Grantsville, headed back from Rush Valley in a Ford Pickup truck on Jan. 7 at 2:15 p.m.

The three young men reported after the accident that the speedometer on their truck was not working, according to Lt. Eli Wayman, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

“Apparently their speedometer didn’t work,” said Wayman. “They were trying to gauge their speed from an app on a phone.”

As the young men approached the Grantsville Reservoir Road, a truck pulled out in front of them and headed towards Grantsville.

The driver of the vehicle with the three young men was not able to stop in time, according to Wayman.

“They were going a little over the speed limit and they thought they would go around the truck,” said Wyman. “They were coming up on it so fast that the driver decided to go off road, which was not a good decision. When they went off the road to avoid hitting the truck, they ended up rolling.”

The truck rolled because of deep ditches on the side of the road, Wayman said.

Two of the three young men were taken by ambulance to a hospital for head injuries. One of the occupants of the vehicle had to be taken by helicopter to an ambulance in the Salt Lake Valley.

The owner of the other truck who pulled out onto the road in front of the Ford Pickup didn’t get hit or injured, according to Wayman.

“The detective on scene didn’t find any impairment,” said Wyman. “This was a speed issue.”