Vehicle rolls in Stockton

A vehicle rolled near Stockton on Jan 1. No injuries reported.

A Honda Accord was traveling northbound on state Route 36 near milepost 49, around one mile north of Stockton, on Jan. 1, 2023 around 12:04 p.m., when the driver lost control, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Honda went off of the roadway to the right and rolled as a result of a slushy, slippery road.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and there were no other vehicles involved.