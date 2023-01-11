Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 11, 2023
Vehicle rolls in Stockton

A vehicle rolled near Stockton on Jan 1. No injuries reported.

A Honda Accord was traveling northbound on state Route 36 near milepost 49, around one mile north of Stockton, on Jan. 1, 2023 around 12:04 p.m., when the driver lost control, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Honda went off of the roadway to the right and rolled as a result of a slushy, slippery road.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and there were no other vehicles involved.

 

