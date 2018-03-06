Venita Thomas Paget, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the age of 89.

Venita was born on June 13, 1928, in Dayton, Idaho. She was the youngest of four children born to Horatio and Mable Thomas, and she grew up in Montpelier, Idaho.

At the age of nine months, she lost her hearing as a result of spinal meningitis. Despite her loss of hearing, she was still able to attend school, to work and to live a happy and fulfilling life.

Mom met the love of her life, Earl Paget, and they were married on Dec. 3, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov. 2, 1955. They spent 60 wonderful years of marriage before Dad passed away.

Mom spent the early years of her marriage at home raising her family. She returned to work after her children got older, and worked at Tooele Valley Hospital for many years in housekeeping before she retired.

Venita and Earl celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 3, 1999, which was truly a special day for them and their family. They went on to enjoy many more happy years together, traveling, woodworking and crafting together.

Venita was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Cecil and Lynn; and her sister, Dorothy. She was also preceded in death by her husband and a grandson, Brian Paget.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Margie) Paget; her daughter, Claudia (Kevin) Okubo; and four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at the Tooele Stake Center, 252 S. 200 East in Tooele, Utah. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary 110 S. Main, Tooele, and on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Beehive House of Tooele, and Canyon Care and Hospice for their love and care for Mom.