August 23, 2022
Verna Anderson

I would like to tell everyone thank you for being there and supporting me. A special thanks to Max, Michelle Hunt, Tammy, Amanda Davis, and Gene Hoopes for helping me when I lost my brother, Vernon Murdock. Thank you everyone.

Love, Verna Anderson

