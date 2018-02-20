Vernon can keep its school

But school board will examine replacement costs and methods ♦

The Tooele County School Board promised Vernon residents that it would continue to look for alternatives to keep the town’s two-room schoolhouse open.

The school board voted 5-0 to keep looking at construction costs, building method alternatives, and financing sources for a new Vernon Elementary School during the board’s Feb. 13 meeting.

The board also agreed to continue to operate the school and make repairs that are essential for student and staff safety.

“To all of our patrons in Vernon, I say, ‘Hold on. We will take care of you. We are working on it,’” said school board member Kathy Taylor.

The school board started looking at alternatives for Vernon Elementary during its December meeting. At that time, one of the alternatives under consideration was closing the school and sending the students to Dugway School, a one-hour and ten-minute bus ride away, according to Google map.

Vernon School was built in 1905 and remodeled in 1929. The school currently has 22 students in two classrooms, 13 in kindergarten through second grade, and nine in third through sixth grade.

A total of 14 Vernon Elementary age students attend school in Eureka 26 miles away.

According to a school district facilities report, the Vernon school building is in need of a seismic upgrade, the restrooms and playground equipment need to be made compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, the school’s lighting and coal-fired furnace need to be replaced, the exterior masonry needs repair, the attic needs insulation, and the irrigation system needs updating.

Vernon residents packed both the December and February school board meetings. Recognizing their school is small and old, the residents opposed closing the school and busing their students.

“The options of busing small children to other schools is not a good choice because of the length and safety of the routes,” said Vernon resident Brittany Thomas. “We need a new school in Vernon.”

Since the December school board meeting, Mark Ernst, TCSD area director, said he met with the town’s former mayor, conducted a survey of Vernon parents and community members, and held a community meeting in Vernon.

“If you don’t live in Vernon, I don’t think you can understand what the school means to the community out there,” Ernst said.

The survey indicated that 75 percent of the parents that send their students to a non-Tooele County School District School said they would most likely return to Vernon if a new building was built.

Out of the 10 families with elementary students in Eureka, two said their choice of school was based on school management. Six cited the four-day school week in Eureka. Seven of the 10 families said they have a family member who works in Eureka.

The cost to rebuild Vernon Elementary School, if the work is done in 2019, is approximately $2.4 million. The cost of updating and repairing the existing building would run around 50 percent more than rebuilding, according to estimators from Salt Lake City-based MHTN architects.

School board member Scott Bryan said he would like time to consider financing options along with alternative construction methods.

“We don’t have a standard plan for a two-room school house,” he said

In addition to the 14 elementary students from Vernon who attend school in Eureka, another 22 secondary students from the Vernon area attend school in Eureka.

At its Feb. 13 meeting, the school board voted not to proceed “at this time” with a proposal to change attendance boundaries for Vernon and Rush Valley secondary students from Tooele High School to Dugway School.