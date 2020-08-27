Vernon Elementary’s new building

The old Vernon Elementary School. Parts of the building dated as back as 1905.
The new Vernon Elementary School building was ready to greet students on Tuesday.
Construction workers complete work on the Vernon Elemenatry School kitchen. The old school building did not have a kitchen.
A worker touches up the paint in one of the three classrooms in the new Venron Elementary School building on Friday afternoon.
Clearing the lunch room in the new Vernon Elementary building. The lunchroom includes overhead colored track lighting so it can be used for staging school events like the traditional Christmas program.
The media center for the new Vernon Elementary. A portable used for a media center sat in the back of the old school building.
