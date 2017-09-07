Vernon girl dies in SR-36 rollover on Tuesday morning

An 11-year-old Vernon girl died in a rollover accident on state Route 36 Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle accident near milepost 11 on SR-36 involving a jeep with four passengers at 7:24 a.m. The occupants were siblings from Vernon heading to school, according to UHP Lt. Todd Royce.

The accident is still under investigation but Royce said a mechanical issue is the possible cause. The jeep was heading southbound when it left the roadway to the left and rolled.

Billie Jean Petersen, 11, was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and died at the scene, according to Royce. The other occupants of the vehicle, two males and a female, suffered minor injuries and one was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Following the accident, the northbound lane of SR-36 was closed for over an hour but the impact on traffic flow was minimal, Royce said.