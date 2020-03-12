Vernon’s fire chief loves his job and is grateful for his firefighters

Fire Chief Joe Mannino of Vernon’s fire department wants his fellow firefighters to know that he is “100% grateful” for them.

Mannino has been working as a firefighter for Vernon since 2014 and has been the community’s fire chief for two years. According to him, he wouldn’t trade being chief for anything.

“I actually love being chief because I’m doing some good for my town,” Mannino said.

Prior to being chief, Mannino was a Navy veteran in the first Gulf War and fought in Iraq. In 2010, he became a firefighter for Saratoga Springs Fire Department. After that he began working for Unified Fire Authority, Federal Fallon Fire, in Fallon, Nevada, and Dugway Proving Ground Fire Department. Currently, he works full time at Hill Air Force Base, along with volunteering in his hometown.

Mannino’s team consists of four medical volunteers (including himself), and eight volunteer firefighters.

The fire department also recently added an ICE rescue team and is “fully equipped” to rescue people at Vernon Reservoir and Last Chance lakes.

“We provide advanced life support from the Juab County line all the way to Rush Valley, out to Simpson Springs, and then to the Utah County border at Five Mile Pass,” he said.

The firefighters train for 10-15 hours a month to prepare for structural fires, wildland fires, and medical emergencies. They cover about one or two structure fires and 10-15 wildland fires per year, according to Mannino.

“We actually respond to all of the wildland fires out in this south [part of the county]. We are the only one until the other cities show up,” he said. “We get many weather-related fires — lightning strikes and occasional car fires that start grass fires. We also get several ATV/UTV accidents.And then because we cover from Rush Valley to Juab County on this two-lane highway, we get all of the car accidents.”

Mannino said he has responded to a couple of scary fires.

“There was this one: A trailer was dragging a chain behind it and started a series of 10 different fires because of the sparks,” he said. “It was wildland season and so we ended up chasing little fires all along the road for about 10 miles. It got pretty scary because the fire was going up towards the Vernon BLM Station for wildland and getting extremely close to their propane bottle. That was a really scary one.”

According to Mannino, it has been difficult to recruit volunteers because Vernon consists of mostly elderly individuals.

“Between people having jobs, families, and things like that, it’s hard to get someone to commit,” he said. “Not to mention it kind of takes a special person to be a fireman and I as a chief kind of expect a lot from these guys. In return, we give a pretty good service out here. The guys that I have recruited always give 100% of their time.”

Mannino said persons who would like to become a volunteer firefighter for the department can talk to him at the fire station at 325. Main St., in Vernon.

“I am just 100% grateful for these guys who volunteer,” he said.