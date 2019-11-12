Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The second graders perform “Stars and Stripes Forever” as Executive Director Stephanie Eccles and guest speaker Staff Sergeant Jeff Beazer watch at Excelsior Academy Friday morning.
  • Veteran Adrian Hinton
  • Veteran Walter Cook
  • Veteran Mike Parks
  • Staff Sergeant Jeff Beazer was the guest speaker at Excelsior Academy’s Veterans Day Celebration.
  • Veteran Jim Wyciskalla enjoys the celebration.

November 12, 2019
Veterans Day Celebration at Excelsior Academy 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top