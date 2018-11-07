Veterans Day events on tap for Tooele City

The nation’s military service members and veterans will be honored in Tooele City this Saturday, prior to the Veterans Day holiday on Monday.

The day of remembrance will begin with a breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Tooele National Guard Armory, which is open to the public.

A celebration and full program will follow at the armory, hosted by the Tooele Elks Lodge. The program is expected to last approximately one hour.

Following the program, there will be an unveiling of a bronze veteran sculpture, created by Dan Snarr and presented by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation. The statue, which is 13 feet tall on a 10-foot pedestal and valued at $250,000, will be unveiled at 2 p.m. at Tooele City Veterans Memorial Park.

Snarr, of Stansbury Park, based the statue on World War II veteran and purple heart recipient Robert Calder. It is the twin of a statue of Calder commissioned by his family and placed in Garden City, Utah, near his home.

The statue is intended to raise awareness of veteran suicide. According to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs report released in June, there is an average of 20 veterans who die by suicide each day.

After the statue is unveiled, there will be a free concert in the park by country recording artists J. Marc Bailey and Jamie Lee Thurston. The concert is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be antique military vehicles at the park and booths from various veterans organizations on Saturday.