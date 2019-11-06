Veterans Day honors those who have served

Several local events to highlight appreciation for local veterans ♦

US Servicemembers and veterans will be honored at several events happening in Tooele County this Friday and the following Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

Excelsior Academy will host a Veterans Day celebration on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 124 E. Erda Way.

The event will consist of an open-house style classroom visit, a brunch and a concluding assembly. The classroom visit will run from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., the brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and the assembly from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11, the Tooele City Elks Lodge will host a breakfast followed by a commemoration event at the Tooele National Guard Armory at 16 S. 1st Street in Tooele.

The breakfast will commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Sgt. Rodney M. Davis Detachment #1251 of the Marine Corps League will conduct a colors ceremony followed by musical performances by students from the Tooele Scholar Academy charter school; an invocation offered by Lt. Col. Shawn P. Gee, the Chaplain of Dugway Proving Ground; and remarks from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn; and Colonel Todd W. Burnley, commander of Tooele Army Depot.

Tooele City Councilman Dave McCall will offer closing remarks, after which, the Marine Corps League will retire the colors.

Within the Tooele County School District, multiple schools are having activities in-house that are not open to the public and have Veterans Day Boards in their hallways honoring veterans in the community.

Grantsville Junior High wil have it annual flag ceremony at 8 a.m with the junior leaders training course from Grantsville High presenting the colors and the Grantsville Junior High band playing the National Anthem..

Many schools in the county will also host Veterans Day assemblies. Grantsville High School, Canyon Elementary School, Stansbury Park Elementary and Willow Elementary will host Veterans Day assemblies, which start at 9 a.m. at GHS and Canyon, 10 a.m. at Stansbury and 2:30 p.m. at Willow.

The Anna Smith Elementary Veterans Day assembly also starts at 9 a.m. After school, the Air Patrol will sponsor a candy drop from a small aircraft to simulate Operation Vittle, during which Salt Lake City native and retired U.S. Air Force pilot Gail Halvorsen became well known for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin Airlift from 1948 to 1949.

The Tooele Valley Youth Symphony will host an inaugural concert at Excelsior Academy in honor of veterans on Monday at 7 p.m.

The event is free and special reserved seating is available to all veterans and their families. To inquire about reserving a seat, patrons are advised to contact Jocelyn Sciortino Shades at the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony by email at tooelevalleyyouthsymphony@gmail.com.