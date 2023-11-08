Tooele City and the Tooele Elks Lodge will host a Veteran’s Day breakfast and program on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11.

The program will be held at St. Marguerite Catholic Church at 15 S. 7th Street in Tooele City.

The morning will begin with a free breakfast for veterans and members of the community at 9 a.m.

The morning’s program will begin at 11 a.m. with a presentation of colors and the National Anthem. Following the National Anthem, Father Refeal Murillo, pastor at St. Marguerite will give an opening prayer.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn will give welcoming remarks and a missing man table will be conducted by Kim Young, Chaplain at the Tooele Elks Lodge. The guest speaker, Colonel James P. Harwell, commander at Dugway Proving Ground will be introduced and speak. Following, a retirement of colors, closing prayer, and closing remarks will be given.

“It is always nice to see the many local Veterans at this annual event,” Dave McCall Tooele City Council member and a member of the Elks Lodge, said. “Tooele County has a lot of Veterans and the Local Elks Lodge alone with the Moose Lodge, Eagles, VFW, Marine Corps League, DAV and American Legion are here to support and recognize and thank you for your service and remind you that you are not alone and we are here to help. I hope to see you at the services.”

Colonel Harwell came to Utah from the Midwest and grew up in the United States Army.