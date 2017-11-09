Veterans Day program will feature Dugway commander

The Tooele Elks Lodge invites the public to a free breakfast and Veterans Day program on Saturday.

The breakfast and program will be held at the Utah Army National Guard building at 16 S. 100 East in Tooele City, according to Dave McCall, event organizer.

Breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with the Veterans Day program starting at 11 a.m., McCall said. Parking is available at the Eagle’s Lodge parking lot.

The program will feature singing by Miss Tooele City Pat Howley and the presentation of colors by the Marine Corps League.

Col. Brant. D. Hoskins, commander, U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, will be the featured speaker.

Hoskins is a graduate of Southern Oregon State College and the U.S. Army War College. He has been the commander of Dugway Proving Ground since July 2017.

Prior to coming to Dugway, Hoskins served in a variety of positions in Kuwait, Germany, Bosnia, Alabama, Colorado, California, Maryland, Iraq, Missouri, and Washington State.

“We invite everybody to come out and join us on Veteran’s Day,” McCall said.