Veteran’s Memorial Park statue to be dedicated on Memorial Day

The “Seek On’’ statue at Tooele City’s Veterans Memorial Park will be dedicated on Memorial Day by Tooele City Mayor and community officials.

The statue features a tracker soldier and dog team from the Vietnam War

Monday at 11 a.m., members of the community will gather to witness the long-awaited statue dedication.

The statue was placed in the park on May 21 last year, but a dedication had to be postponed over a year because of the pandemic.

The 400-pound statue is located on the southeast corner of the park by the flags and is on ground level, so that members of the community can easily view it.

Marvin Hitesman, a local artist, along with a company called The Foundry created the $54,000 statue.

The 8-foot-tall, nearly 5-foot-wide statue features a Vietnam Combat Tracker team, which includes a man and his Labrador dog.

The idea for the statue came from a widely unknown event that occurred during the war.

During the Vietnam War, certain soldiers volunteered to go over to Malaysia and become highly trained, along with their dogs — by the British and Malaysian military. When they were finished training, they would go back to Vietnam and begin their service.

Their job was to reestablish contact with the enemy, keep watch for possible enemy activities, and locate lost or missing friendly personnel. The methods that they used were visual and canine tactical tracking. Because the British weren’t supposed to be involved in the war, the combat records of the soldiers were never recorded, Hitesman told the Transcript Bulletin.

“There isn’t really much information about these teams out there,” said Terra Sherwood from the parks and recreations department at Tooele City. “They were kind of a secret. It’s kind of interesting.”

Most of the time German Shepherds were used as tracker dogs, but when Hitesman was looking at photos of tracker teams, he saw a Labrador.

“I was researching all of the equipment that the guys in Vietnam wore and as I was doing that, I came across a Labrador,” Hitesman said last year. “Most of the time you see shepherds. So, I was like, what is the story here? Then, I saw it was a tracker team.”

Hitesman was able to create the statue through donations with the help of the Tooele City Arts Council and the public.

The dedication service is sponsored by Tooele City and Tooele Elks Lodge 1673.

During the dedication Colonel Steven M. Dowgielewicz Jr, Commander at the Tooele Army Depot will be speaking, along with Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

Eight Vietnam trackers will attend the ceremony from out of state.

“This is really cool. They are coming out of state, because there aren’t a lot of them left,” Sherwood said.

The dedication service is open to the public but masks will be required.

“This statue isn’t just about a dog, you know?,” Sherwood said. “This was a working dog and, in the research I can find, it really looks like they had to leave their dogs there in Vietnam. They weren’t even allowed to bring their dogs home with them.

“We would love people to come out on Monday but also whenever someone is able to come down and see the statue and really understand what it is, it is great.”

“I think any time we can recognize people for their service we should,” Sherwood continued. “This statue will educate people. I didn’t know about this segment of history and I hope seeing this statue will spring other people’s interest in learning more.”

A plaque with information about the tracker teams is being donated by Tate Mortuary and will be put beside the statue soon.