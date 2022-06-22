Vicki Bevan Taylor was born in Tooele, Utah, July 8, 1951, to James L. and Wynona Pugh Bevan. She passed away June 18, 2022, in the University Hospital Intensive Care Unit, following a short illness.

From an early age she had a passion for nursing and was awarded a scholarship to Weber State University and became a fully registered nurse by the age of 19. This led to a 43-year career as an OR nurse at several Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals. She was well-respected in the OR by her patients, doctors and colleagues. She was particularly proud to be asked to assist with the surgery of a gorilla at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

She was always a happy person and made friends easily. She could light up a room or diffuse an intense situation with a suitable, clever or comical remark. She was famous among her peers for saying humorous limericks and could include anyone’s name in a funny limerick on the spot. She particularly enjoyed her time spent in Hawaii, spending time with her nieces and nephews at Lagoon, and orchestrating epic annual Easter egg hunts. She loved music, played the piano, and sang beautifully. She was the drum majorette in the Tooele High School band when they marched in the inauguration parade in 1969. She loved gardening and broke the record for her delicious tomatoes. She was an active participant in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization for many years.

Vicki was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several different callings.

She married Dr. Doyle H. Taylor on Nov. 13, 1982. She is survived by her husband, her step-mother Janet Bevan, her brother Kelly (Teddi) Bevan, step-brother David (Cindy) Williams, step-sister Teresa (Wayne) Swasey, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James L. and Wynona Pugh Bevan, and sister Terri Bevan Sagers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 25, at noon, at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Salt Lake City, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Her final resting place will be held in New Harmony, Utah, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made in Vicki’s memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, 2121 S. State St., Apt. 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84115.