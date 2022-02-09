Tooele City’s Victim of Crime Act Grant, part of the police department’s victim advocacy program, that serves individuals and families in Tooele who have been victims of crime, has served over 300 families in Tooele City.

An update on the program was presented by Velynn Matson, victim advocate for the police department, during the Tooele City Council meeting on Feb. 2.

The Victims of Crime Act Grant is a program funded by federal government grants allotted to programs that provide direct services to victims of crimes such as sexual assault, domestic violence, child assault, stalking, robbery, attempted homicide, and others.

The grant helps victims of crimes by allowing the victim advocacy program at the police department to provide victims of crime with resources to help them heal, provide emergency expenses, housing, relocation, restitution, medical bills, counseling, and orders of protection.

The Victims of Crime Act is funded through a collection of criminal finds, penalties, forfeitures, and special assessment through the government.

Matson said that over 300 families have been served since last year and over four times more protective orders were served as a result of increased domestic violence.

Victim advocates have also been able to provide resources to families involved in two officer involved shootings.

Because of limits on in-person hearings and court dates, the police department provides a place for victims to testify via technology as part of the victim advocacy program, according to Matson.

“Their testimony, their victim impact statements, their support is crucial to the prosecution of these cases,” Matson said about the victim statements.

At the end of the meeting the Mayor and Council members commented on the Victims of Crime Act.

“It does take a special person and we are truly blessed to have Velynn in this position,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said.

“What you do — you are the unsung heroes in the criminal justice system,” Tony Graff, city councilman said. “I thank you for your work.”