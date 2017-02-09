Vigil remembers Caessea

Family invites friends, media to candlelight vigil in remembrance of 9-year-old girl who died two years ago in ATV accident ♦

Dozens of pink balloons were released into the skies over Grantsville City Cemetery, where family and friends gathered to remember the life of 9-year-old Caessea Anderson on Wednesday evening.

A candlelight vigil was organized for Caessea by her mother, Necole Anderson, on the 2-year anniversary of her death. Necole thanked those who attended for helping her get through the most difficult years of her life.

“I want to take today to remember her and everything that she ever did, for every single one here,” Necole said.

Caessea died in an ATV accident in February 2015 near the family’s Tooele home while riding with her mother and 13-year-old sister. The ATV accelerated and struck a large rock, sending the three passengers into a fence. Caessea died from her injuries.

After the accident, Necole Anderson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and a plea in abeyance to a misdemeanor charge of a controlled substance in June 2015 and was sentenced to probation and community service. A charge of misdemeanor negligent homicide was dismissed without prejudice.

During the vigil, music was played and candles were lit while family members spoke about Caessea and the difficult two years since her death.

Caessea’s grave site was decorated with flowers and shiny foil hearts in different shades of pink. A pink bear and stuffed pony were also set at the grave, where family congregated and paid their respects.

“I’m so glad you came because that in itself shows me that even after two years, she still means something to all of us,” Necole said. “The only thing I ask is please, don’t ever forget her.”