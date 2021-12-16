Viral social media challenge creates potential threat to schools

After the “devious licks” TikTok challenge this fall, which was linked with vandalism and thefts in schools in September, the Tooele County School District is now raising a warning voice about a new viral social media challenge.

“We have been made aware of another nation-wide trend, where students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media,” said the school district in a Facebookpost.

School district officials believe the trend originated with TikTok, but it has been seen on Instagram and Facebook as well, they said.

Specifically, the viral threat focuses on a shooting at a school on Friday, Dec. 17.

Multiple outlets have stated the original threat started off as a way for students to skip school or be excused from school and has morphed into something much more disturbing, according to the school district.

The school district is taking each threat that has been reported seriously and is involving law enforcement to help investigate each situation.

The school district asks people who know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity, to please reach out to law enforcement or school administration immediately.

“We want to remind all students and parents when you see a threat, report it, do not repost it,” said school district officials on their website. “Reposting a threat serves no purpose other than adding to the fear and uncertainty of the situation.”

School district officials remind the public that if a student is caught making a violent threat on social media or causing a disturbance in school, that student will face potential charges.