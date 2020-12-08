Virg’s announces Dec. 27 closing

Property owner terminates month-to-month lease agreement ♦

Tooele County’s home of Famous Fish and Chips, “The” Special Burrito, and the family size burger will close down at the end of the month.

David Law, owner of Virg’s Restaurants, posted an announcement on his Erda location door on Saturday that informed customers that Dec. 27 will be the last day of the restaurant’s business.

The closure marks the end of a 23 year run for Virg’s in Tooele County.

After 16 months of a month-to-month rental arrangement with new owners, the new owners gave Law notice that their lease arrangement would be terminated as of Dec. 31.

The notice wasn’t a complete surprise for Law, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchased the 2.98 acres of property with buildings on the northwest corner of Erda Way and state Route 36 in July 2019.

The property was purchased from a third party, it was not owned by Law.

“The Church purchased the land in Erda where Virg’s is located in July 2019,” said Daniel Woodruff, Church spokesman, in a prepared statement. “At that time, the restaurant did not have a formal lease in place. Since then, we have allowed Virg’s to remain on the property on a month-to-month lease while encouraging them to find a new location. Last month, the Church issued a notice to terminate that month-to-month lease effective December 31. We wish the owners of Virg’s the best as they transition to a new location.”

Law said he has tried to relocate his Erda restaurant.

“I made an offer with a deposit on the Sun Lok Yuen building in Tooele,” he said. “But that fell through.”

He tried building a new building, but ran into zoning issues, Law said.

The La Frontera building needs a lot of work, according to Law.

The Kravers location offers a drive-thru window, but with COVID-19, it only offers six tables inside, which Law is afraid won’t generate enough revenue to pay the rent.

Law said he has a few things in the works, including another possible location for a new building, but nothing that could be ready by the end of December.

He thought he was going to have a few more months at his present location.

“That’s why I asked the Church for a few more months, but they said ‘no,’” Law said.

As far as the county Health Department’s notice about a failing septic line, Law said he has a solution for that. Law believes the line was damaged when two houses behind Virg’s were demolished.

“It just needs a new pipe,” he said. “I’ve offered to make the repair, but the Church won’t let me.”

The last sixteen months have had a lot of “ups and downs” and “stops and starts,” Law said.

The Church bought the property in July 2019. In September 2019, the Church announced plans for a temple, parks, open space, and a housing development on the 167 acres they own adjacent to the 2.98-acre parcel where Virg’s sits.

The Church’s rezone request and Tooele Valley Temple Subdivision Planned Community concept submitted to the county did not include the Virg’s property.

Nevertheless, Law said he was encouraged to find a new location, but the estimated amount of time he could stay at the current location changed several times.

And then in March 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Utah.

Law, who owns three other Virg’s Restaurants as well as Penny’s in Stockton, said his two Salt Lake County locations closed for six weeks.

Law said he was able to keep the Erda location open and support his other restaurants by selling bacon, eggs, and ham out of the Erda location.

“We had to get special permission from the Department of Agriculture,” he said. “We also had toilet paper, so we offered a roll of toilet paper with every $20 of groceries.”

To this day, Law said that the Erda Restaurant is down 10-15% from last year, while his Taylorsville location is down 60%.

“It’s not just us,” he said. “All restaurants need to get back up to full seating, for their employees and to make rents. It’s going to be impossible for a lot of places to stay open.”

Law said he hasn’t given up on finding a new location in Tooele County.

“I hope to be back in Tooele soon,” he said.

The Church has not said what their long range plans are for the property.