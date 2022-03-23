Virg’s opens in Grantsville

Virg’s Restaurant, serving breakfast, Mexican dishes, burgers, and dinner items, has opened a new location on Grantsville’s Main Street in the old Casa Del Rey building.

Virg’s opened at 533 E. Main Street in Grantsville on March 4, 2022.

“I’ve always wanted to come to Grantsville,” Dave Law, owner of the Restaurant said.

Earlier this year, the popular longtime Grantsville restaurant, Casa Del Rey, closed their doors.

The owner of the restaurant made the decision to sell to Virg’s, because of their small-town feel.

“The owner of Casa didn’t want to sell to a big franchised business, like Taco Bell or McDonalds, so I think that’s why she decided to sell to me,” Law said. “She wanted to keep the same hometown values.”

After purchasing the restaurant, Law began decorating the space to emulate the Virg’s vibe and opened up the large back room.

“We can seat about 130 people between the two sides,” he said.

The menu at the new location is the same as the other locations and includes breakfast dishes, like Virg’s famous breakfast burrito, fish and chips, Mexican dishes, two-pound hamburgers, and a variety of dinner options.

“Our breakfast burritos are by far the most popular,” Law said.

Since opening earlier this month, Law has gained the support of Grantsville residents and business has been great, he said.

“So far it has been really busy and we’ve been full,” Law said. “The dinner rush out here is really busy. I think Grantsville is still catching onto the concept of breakfast, though.”

Law started working for the original owners of Virg’s on State Street in Salt Lake City when he was 13.

“Virg’s was just a little fish and chips shop then,” he said. “I started mopping floors and helping with sauces.”

Nine years later in 1990, Law bought Virg’s after the owner passed away.

Now, there are four locations total throughout the state.

“I like working in the restaurant business and dealing with the people,” Law said.

Law’s most recent challenge has been supply issues, which he said affects the quality of Virg’s famous dishes.

“I’ve been getting the same ham for over 18 years,” Law explained. “Then I couldn’t get it. I was like, ‘Where’s my ham? Why can’t I get my ham?’ The supplier called me and said they had a 7% fill rate nationwide. He said, ‘You’re not getting your ham.’ We had to try different hams and stuff. Substituting sometimes is not the best. Sometimes it’s better to be out of things.”

Recently, it has also been hard for Law to find employees.

In the future, Law may want to franchise Virg’s but right now, he has his hands full keeping each location going.

“I have plenty to keep me busy for a while,” he said.

Law wants to thank his wife, Angeline Law, his partner Maricela Stewart who will manage the location, and the residents of Grantsville for supporting his restaurant.

“Thank you for supporting us. We are here for the long-haul,” he said.

Those interested in ordering takeout from the restaurant, please call 435-884-FOOD (3663).