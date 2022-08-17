Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 17, 2022
Virtu Back to school cuts

Virtu Barbershop and Salon located at 28 N. Main Street in Tooele City inside the Merc Plaza held their 4th annual Back to School event on Saturday, Aug. 13.

All seven chairs in the shop were in operation providing free hair cuts for students in kindergarten through 12th grade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contributing businesses included Baker Trucking, Eagle Point Homes, Tooele Martial Arts Academy, New Life Christian Fellowship, Wayman Productions, The Tooele Transcript Bulletin and Rosewood Family Dental.

