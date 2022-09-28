Visit Ren Faire this weekend

The Tooele County Arts Guild will host their second annual “Ren Faire” this weekend at the Benson Grist Mill.

The Faire will start Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. and then continue on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Benson Grist Mill located at 325 UT-138 in Stansbury Park.

Admission into the Faire will be $3 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The Arts Guild will donate a portion of every ticket sale to the Grist Mill.

This year there will be around 60 artists and vendors at the event.

“We have a wide variety of different things people can shop for,” said Katrina Flores, Arts Guild president. “That’s probably our biggest attraction…We have lots of artists, like fine artists, a bladesman who will sell swords and medieval weaponry, candles makers, face painters, jewelry makers, crystal venders, leather workers, chain mail artists, and that’s just scraping the surface. We will have a great variety of different things.”

Along with vendors, there will be live entertainment.

“We have Irish dancers coming, an exotic bird show, a petting zoo, live music, a court of mermaids, pony rides, siege weapon demonstrations and ax throwing, and a blacksmith will be coming to stoke the forge. He will do some smithing demonstrations,” Flores said.

Entertainment will also include a free kid’s art yard where children can craft, paint, and draw.

During all hours of the faire, the Tooele County Arts Guild will be hosting their annual art show.

The Art Guild is still accepting entries for the show. To submit a piece of art visit tooeleartsguild.com and click on the art show tab. Entries are due Friday.

To top off all the fun, there will be several food trucks at the location.

“This will be a family friendly event and there will be things for all ages to enjoy,” Flores said. “Anyone who wants to come enjoy a whimsical themed event with renaissance faire, this will be a great place for them to spend their weekend.”

To view the schedule of performers or see a comprehensive list of vendors, please visit the website, tooeleartsguild.com.