Visiting Stallions soar past Aviators

Big first-half run puts Stansbury in control ♦

With its Region 10 foes jockeying for playoff positioning as the 2020-21 season heads into its final month, any road victory is huge for the Stansbury boys basketball team.

The Stallions picked up a big one Wednesday night in Eagle Mountain, cruising to a 69-58 win over Cedar Valley. Logan Richins scored a game-high 30 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter as Stansbury (6-5, 2-1 Region 10) held off the Aviators (5-4, 1-2).

Stansbury led just 12-10 late in the first quarter after a basket by the Aviators’ Ryan Gagnier, but a layup by Landen Giles at the buzzer marked the beginning of a 21-5 Stallions run that put the game out of reach. Giles scored seven points during the outburst, including a 3-pointer from the right wing early in the second quarter, while Richins and David Spaulding each scored four points. Bridger Thomas also hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the Stallions built a 33-15 advantage before settling for a 33-18 halftime lead, thanks to strong offensive rebounding and excellent effort on defense.

The Stallions’ offense kept rolling in the third quarter. Giles nailed a deep 3-pointer early in the period, while Richins converted an and-one and Jacob White drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to help Stansbury keep its lead in double-figures. Richins and Giles had breakaway layups in the final minute of the frame, and Giles hit another deep 3 just before the buzzer to give the Stallions a 53-34 lead.

The Aviators tried desperately to come back in the fourth quarter, as Cole Roberts hit a pair of 3-pointers and Dallin Rupper hit another. However, Stansbury’s free-throw shooting kept Cedar Valley from getting any closer than 10 points. The Stallions were 9-of-11 from the foul line in the final quarter, with Richins going a perfect 8-for-8. He also knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner near the midway point of the period, and he and Giles both had easy layups as the Stallions broke the Aviators’ pressure defense.

Giles finished with 19 points in the win for the Stallions. Spaulding had 10 points, White had six, Thomas had three and Crew Schlappi had one. Stansbury shot 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the free-throw line in the game, while Cedar Valley was 12-for-20 (60%) from the foul line. Each team hit six 3-pointers.

Hunter Larson and Cole Roberts each had 13 points for Cedar Valley, while Gagnier had 11 and Lincoln Roberts added 10.

The Stallions will play host to Region 10 preseason favorite Juan Diego on Friday night. They will travel to Vernal to face Uintah next Wednesday, with their next home game scheduled for Jan. 27 against Ogden.