Volunteers needed for raptor study in Tooele County

The Raptor Inventory Nest Survey is looking for volunteers in Tooele County to help them study raptor nests in a long-term project.

RINS, an all-volunteer organization, offers an opportunity for community members to become what they call “citizen scientists”, helping collect data from nests of eagles, falcons, hawks, osprey, and owls, all of which can be found in the county.

“Volunteers are assigned a geographical area based on preferences they choose from our questionnaire,” Robyn MacDuff, a representative of RINS said. “We cover the state of Utah: Tooele County included. We work with each volunteer to get them the best match for them.”

The study will begin in March and end in July.

Participants will spend two field days per month monitoring their assigned areas.

No prior science credentials are required to participate and those participating do not need to know how to identify a nest or raptor, because complete training is provided, according to MacDuff.

“The only requirement is that you enjoy Utah’s outdoors, particularly remote areas, and possess a desire to help with the magnificent birds of prey,” MacDuff said.

Volunteers also need access to a GPS unit, a pair of binoculars, and a camera.

There are many benefits to participating in the study, according to MacDuff.

“Monitoring raptors takes you to places a person has never been before,” MacDuff said. “Exploring new areas can bring enjoyment, discovery, and getting to know a place can give people a sense of belonging. Getting outside improves a person’s perspective and mood. Our volunteers often feel like they are looking out for their areas. There are many opportunities while out including seeing wildlife, geology, plants, wildflowers, hopefully raptors nesting, sunrises and sunsets, weather, and clouds in a clear blue sky.”

To volunteer for the study, please visit rins.org/spring-workshops/ and fill out the contact form. From there, RINS will contact you to schedule a training session.

For other information about the study, please email info@rins.org or visit rins.org.

RINS is an all-volunteer organization that studies and helps protect birds of prey throughout Utah.