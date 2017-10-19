Vote-by-mail ballots mark the start of election

Nov. 7 is the date for municipal elections in Tooele County, but some ballots have already been sent to voters.

Vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 7 election should arrive in mailboxes by Oct. 23, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

“If you are expecting a vote-by-mail ballot and it doesn’t show up by Monday’s mail, contact the clerk’s office,” Gillette said.

Most areas outside of Tooele and Grantsville cities, including Stansbury Park, will vote by mail in the 2017 election, according to Gillette.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election will start on Oct. 24 at the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office at 47 S. Main Street in room 318. Early voting at the clerk’s office will continue through Nov. 3.

Hours for early voting are from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for on Nov. 3 when early voting will close at 5 p.m.

There will also be opportunities for early voting on Oct. 25 at the Grantsville Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and on Nov. 1 at the Tooele Senior Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

On Nov. 7, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Tooele County Building Auditorium at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City, the Tooele National Guard Armory at 16 S. First Street in Tooele City, Middle Canyon Elementary School at 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City, Overlake Elementary School at 2052 N. 170 West in Tooele City, the Dow James Building at 350 W. 400 North in Tooele City, and Grantsville High School at 155 E. Cherry Street in Grantsville.

Although all of Stansbury Park now votes by mail, there will be a polling location open at Stansbury High School on Nov. 7.

Any Tooele County voter may vote at any of the polling locations.

Voters that received a ballot by mail may vote in person on Nov. 7 by turning in their vote-by-mail ballot at the polling location where they vote. If they do not have their vote-by-mail ballot, voters may be allowed to vote in person by casting a provisional ballot so the clerk can make sure a vote-by-mail ballot is not also counted for that voter.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be posted marked no later than Nov. 6 to be valid. They may also be turned in at a polling location on Nov. 7.

Elections will held in Grantsville City, the Town of Rush Valley, Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area and Recreation Service Area, Stansbury Park Improvement District, Tooele City, and the Town of Stockton.

Lake Point Improvement District, North Tooele Fire District, the Town of Vernon, and Wendover City have canceled their municipal elections because they did not have more people file for offices than they had offices to fill. Voters in these areas will still receive a ballot to vote for the school district’s voted local property tax levy proposal.