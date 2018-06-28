Vote-by-mail costs more but turnout is the payoff

Tuesday’s Republican primary election was the maiden voyage for Tooele County’s first all vote-by-mail election.

Starting with the 2018 primary, all Tooele County elections will be conducted by mail, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

The switch to voting by mail was made for several reasons, she said. It started with the need to replace old electronic voting machines.

Most counties in the state are already voting by mail, so Tooele County decided to join with the other counties in purchasing new equipment for counting vote-by-mail ballots, Gillette said.

Almost half of Tooele County was already voting by mail anyway.

“Rather than sending everyone a paper ballot, we could have just handed out paper ballots at the polls,” Gillette said. “With our number of voters already voting by mail at 43 percent, it seemed more convenient for us to mail a ballot to everyone.”

Mail-in precincts in Tooele County have a history of a higher rate of voter turnout, so part of the rationale of changing to vote-by-mail was to increase voter participation, according to Gillette.

The almost 50 percent voter turnout Tuesday, which Gillette believes is a new record for a primary election in Tooele County, supports that claim, according to Gillette.

In past elections, Gillette’s election workers would start running paper absentee ballots through an optical reader on election night while waiting for poll workers from each poll location to make their way to the clerk’s office after polls closed.

Poll workers would bring in the paper audit tape and a memory card from each machine inside a secure pouch.

The memory cards were loaded into a computer system reserved for election night use only and the votes tabulated.

With the new vote-by-mail system, Gillette’s election workers can start processing mail-in ballots before polls close on election night.

Election workers start by comparing the voter’s signature on the outside of a ballot envelope with five different signatures that the state has on file for voters.

If a signature can’t be verified, the envelope is set aside so the voter can be contacted in person later by the clerk’s office.

By the November election, Gillette expects this part of the process to be automated by an optical scanner that will read and compare the signatures, only requiring human interaction when the computer is unable to verify a signature.

Envelopes with a verified signature are run through a high-speed letter opener that cuts the end of each envelope open.

With a stack of opened envelopes in hand, an election worker takes the ballot out, sets the envelope down, unfolds the ballot and places it face down in a pile.

Ballots are run through a reader that electronically captures a picture of each ballot and records the votes cast in its memory. The scanner can read 100 ballots in two minutes.

On election night before polls close, that’s where the process stops. The ballots have been scanned, but no tally is available.

After polls close, the information for the the pre-scanned ballots is downloaded onto a memory stick and transferred to a secure computer that tabulates the votes.

If the scanner is unable to read a ballot, the ballot pops up on a screen. An election worker acting as an “adjudicator” can view the picture of the ballot. If the voter’s intent is clear, the adjudicator can direct the computer to count vote as the voter intended.

Election workers bring in the ballots from poll locations and they are processed similar to the ballots that were previously received by mail.

The ballot scanner and the election computer are never connected to the internet, making it impossible for an outside hacker to get into the vote counting system, according to Gillette.

The county must keep the envelopes and ballots for at least 22 months so they can respond to random sample audit requirements from the State Elections office.

In addition to the random sample audit, the county must be able to replicate the vote count, Gillette said.

The vote-by-mail process requires a little more manual work and expense, but Gillette believes the cost is worth the increased voter turnout.

“My budget for the election would usually be around $60,000, but this time it was $100,000,” Gillette said. “Most of that was for postage.”

The county paid $183,648 for the new hardware and software, according to Gillette.

The hardware and software came from Electronic Systems and Software, based in Omaha, Nebraska.

“They were the successful bidder to a request for proposals put together by a group of county clerks,” Gillette said.

Two employees from ESS were on hand Tuesday night to train county personnel, Gillette said.

“In November, I think we will have one person from ESS come and watch as we count votes,” Gillette said. “By then everything should be working and we’ll only need them as back-up, to answer questions. After that we’re can do it on our own.”